Police arrest Nigerian pastor who brought AK 47 to church

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested Pastor Uche Aigbe of the House on the Rock church, Abuja, according to an official statement.
The statement signed by Josephine Adeh, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, said the police acted on intelligence to arrest Mr Aigbe and two others on Monday.
The cleric, who is a pastor of the church, caused a stir on Sunday when he mounted the pulpit carrying a gun.
The incident took place during the second service, which frequently has a high turnout of the congregation, the Punch newspaper reports.
Pictures of Mr Aigbe holding the AK 47 rifle have gone viral on the internet with social media commentators raising concern about the cleric’s action.
“The pastor’s message and demonstrations were tagged inciting by various media and social media users,” the police statement read, adding, “The Church Chief Security Officer and one Inspector Musa Audu were also arrested.”
The police also confirmed that Mr Audu was on duty on the said day and he “unprofessionally released his rifle to the said pastor without permission or recourse to police authority.”
Discrete investigation has commenced, the police added, urging members of the public to shun actions or utterances that are in breach of extant laws.
“The law is trite and all violators will be adequately sanctioned,” the police said.
