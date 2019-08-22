Sudan appoints new Prime Minister

Sudan has appointed a new prime minister as the country embarks on a three-year transition to civilian rule.
Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said achieving peace and solving the country’s economic crisis are his priorities.
His appointment comes as Lt-Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan was sworn in as leader of the new Sovereign Council.
The new government will run the country until an election.
Abdalla Hamdok born in 1956 is a Sudanese public administrator who serves as the 15th Prime Minister of Sudan.
Prior to his appointment, Hamdok served in numerous national and international administrative positions.
From November 2011 to October 2018, he was Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).
UNECA staff described Hamdok as "a true Pan-Africanist, a diplomat, a humble man and a brilliant and disciplined mind".In August of 2019, Hamdok was floated around as a likely candidate for Prime Minister of Sudan for the 2019 Sudanese transition to democracy.
Credit : BBC