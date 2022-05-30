Sudan lifts state of emergency imposed since coup

Sudan's military government has lifted a state of emergency which it imposed after seizing power in a coup six months ago.
The country's ruling security and defence council said the decision was made at a meeting headed by the military leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
It said the move was aimed at creating the right atmosphere for dialogue.
Protests against the military government have continued since the coup in October.
Clashes with police have killed nearly 100 people since then.
In recent days security forces have arrested many protesters, targeting the leaders of the resistance movement.
BBC