Suella Braverman quits and vote chaos add to turmoil for PM

A chaotic day in Parliament has left Liz Truss's survival even more uncertain after the sudden resignation of her home secretary and angry scenes during a fracking vote in the Commons.
Opposition MPs alleged some Tories were bullied and manhandled into voting with the government on fracking.
A minister denied the claim, but many Tory MPs ended the day feeling angry and let down by their own party.
Conservative MP Charles Walker said the situation was a "shambles".
READ ALSO: Soaring food prices push UK inflation back to 40-year high
Visibly furious, he told the BBC there was "no coming back" for the government.
Later he added: "I expect the prime minister to resign very soon because she's not up to her job."
Downing Street started Wednesday believing the prime minister was on a more solid footing after the appointment of Jeremy Hunt as chancellor - and his decision to reverse much of Ms Truss's mini-Budget - appeared to have calmed the markets.
She also survived Prime Minister's Questions - the weekly question session with MPs - relatively unscathed.
However, things began to unravel for Ms Truss shortly afterwards.
BBC