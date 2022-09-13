Thousands fill venue ahead of Ruto's inauguration

Thousands of people have gathered at Nairobi’s main stadium for the inauguration of William Ruto.
Hundreds arrived here from as early as 03:00 local time - hours ahead of the ceremony.
Major roads have been sealed off and heavy security deployed around the stadium and city.
At least 20 heads of state from the region and beyond will be attending the public ceremony expected to be witnessed by thousands of spectators at the stadium.
The inaugural event will include a military guard of honour, a fly-past and musical performances.
During the event, outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta will hand over the symbols of power - a sword and a copy of Kenya’s constitution to the new president.
Mr Kenyatta, who has initially failed to congratulate the president elect, on Monday said he was committed to a peaceful transition and urged the new president to serve all Kenyans.
Mr Ruto beat President Kenyatta's favoured successor, veteran politician Raila Odinga, in a close election.
Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed several petitions that had challenged Mr Ruto's win.
BBC