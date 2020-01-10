Trump says someone else got his Nobel peace prize

The US President Donald Trump has implied that he made a deal which saved Ethiopia from war and then Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize instead of him.
He was speaking at an election rally in Ohio on Thursday.
Twenty-five minutes into his speech he started talking about the "corrupt media" who "write things that they know are wrong".
This led on to his statement:
Quote Message: I’m going to tell you about the Nobel Peace Prize. I made a deal, I saved a country. And I just heard that the head of that country is now getting the Nobel Peace Prize for saving the country."
After being interrupted by cheers he added:
Quote Message: I said... what the... did I have something to do with it? Yeah. But you know that’s the way it is. As long as we know that’s all that matters.
Quote Message: I saved a big war, I saved a couple of them."
A journalist at Vox news site tweeted part of the speech:
Mr Trump did not mention the name of the country he "saved", nor the name of the head of the country that won the peace prize.
However, Mr Abiy won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 after he made peace with bitter foe Eritrea.
Mr Abiy's peace deal with Eritrea ended a 20-year military stalemate following their 1998-2000 border war.
