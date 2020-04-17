Tunisia: Two arrested over plot to infect police officers with coronavirus

The interior ministry in Tunisia says that two men, including a suspected jihadist, have been arrested over an alleged plot to infect members of the security forces with coronavirus.
The ministry says that the suspected jihadist - recently released from prison - had tried to encourage those who might have the virus to cough on police and security officials.
The other man says that he was told to deliberately cough everywhere when he reported to his local police station - as part of the surveillance he was under.
He is being tested to see if he has coronavirus.
Source: BBC