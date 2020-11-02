Uganda's Museveni to contest 2021 elections after becoming President in 1986

Uganda's electoral commission has cleared incumbent President Yoweri Museveni to begin official campaigns for the elections scheduled for January 2021.
Mr Museveni has ruled the country since 1986 when he rose to power through an armed struggle.
A law passed in 2017 removed a constitutional age limit for presidential candidates making it possible for Mr Museveni - who is 76 - to run again.
The president has shared pictures of the event on Twitter:
One of the president's challengers, the musician-turned-opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine, is scheduled to be nominated by the electoral commission on Tuesday.
So far, 10 aspirants are vying for the top job. Others include former army commander General Mugisha Muntu and former Security Minister General Henry Tumukunde.
The electoral commission has banned public campaign rallies. Candidates are expected to campaign through mainstream media and on social media platforms.