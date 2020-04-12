UK PM Boris Johnson discharged from hospital

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital after being in intensive care with Covid-19, Downing Street has said.
Johnson had been receiving treatment for coronavirus at St Thomas' Hospital in London since last Sunday.
It comes as UK deaths from the virus are expected to pass 10,000 on Sunday.
On Saturday, the UK recorded 917 new coronavirus deaths, taking total hospital deaths to 9,875.
Ministers are continuing to urge people to stay at home over the Easter weekend to curb the spread of the virus, despite warm and sunny weather across parts of the UK.
Source: BBC