US court awards family $10m for Ugandan activist's death

A court in the US state of Utah has awarded the family of a Ugandan activist killed in an accident in 2020 at Arches National Park more than $10m (£8m) in damages, US media report.
The amount is substantially less than the $140m that Esther Nakajjigo’s family sought but it is the largest federal wrongful death verdict in Utah, according to their lawyer.
Her husband was awarded $9.5m, her mother $700,000 while her father got $350,000
Newlyweds Nakajjigo, 25, and her husband Ludovic were visiting eastern Utah’s national parks when she was killed.
A gust of wind swung round a metal gate that was left unsecured as the couple drove out of Arches National Park. It sliced through the passenger side door, decapitating Nakajjigo.
The horrific nature of Nakajjigo’s death and the fact that she was an ambassador for Women and Girls in Uganda raised the profile of her case.
BBC