We did what we came to do - Trump bids farewell

Messi sent off as Barcelona lose Spanish Super Cup to Athletic Bilbao Lionel Messi was shown the first red card of his Barcelona career as they were…

Akufo-Addo opens 72nd New Year School today This year’s New Year School opens at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana…

GFA announces partnership agreement with Woodin The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a partnership agreement…

Migrant caravan: Mexico presses US to reform immigration policies Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has urged the US to make major…

Partey provides assist in Arsenal win over Newcastle Thomas Partey had a hand in one of the 3 goals scored by Arsenal as they eased…