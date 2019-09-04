Xenophobic attacks : Burna Boy vows never to visit South Africa again

In the wake of fresh attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, has vowed never to visit the country.
The self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ took to his twitter to vent over the recent attacks, stating that he had also had his fair share of xenophobic experiences in South Africa.
According to him, although his dream had always been to see a united Africa, that dream may no longer be feasible until the government takes decisive measures against the situation.
He, however, stated that he was not encouraging violence and that there are some South Africans who are “amazing”… “but they are not many at all”, he added.
It's time to relocate Pan-African Parliament from South Africa - Ablakwa
The Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Ghana's Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called for the relocation of the Pan-African Parliament from Midrand, South Africa as part of measures to sanction the country for recurrent violent attacks on foreign nationals.
According to Mr Ablakwa, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa must also be stripped off his pending role as chairperson of the African Union for 2020.
In a post on his Facebook page, Mr Ablakwa said South Africa had lost every moral justification to keep the Pan African Parliament after yet another attack by South African citizens on nationals of African countries.
He posted: "We cannot accept the unending waves of xenophobic attacks in South Africa which is but a painful betrayal of the African solidarity against apartheid.
"Perhaps it is time to relocate the Pan-African Parliament to another country. SA has lost every moral justification to keep it".
South African president calls for arrest of those involved in xenophobic attacks
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for the arrest of those involved in a spate of attacks targeting foreign-owned businesses in the country.
Ramaphosa said in a statement that he had convened a security meeting with law enforcement agencies to stop the violence.
He said there was no justification for the attacks and warned that violence on foreign businesses could trigger xenophobic attacks against South Africans living abroad.
"The attacks on people who run businesses from foreign nationals is totally unacceptable," Ramaphosa said.
"There can be no justification whatsoever about what people are having a grievance over that they should go out and attack people from other countries because when they do so here, they should also know that fellow South Africans will be attacked in other countries," the President said.
Several shops and businesses were looted and burned down in a riot that broke out in a neighbourhood in Johannesburg on Sunday, according to the South African police. Many foreign-owned businesses were targeted in the violence.
