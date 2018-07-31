Zimbabwe elections: Vote-counting process underway

Zimbabwe is awaiting the results of its landmark elections, with both frontrunners saying they are confident.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he had received "extremely positive" information but opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said his party was "winning resoundingly".
Zimbabwe is voting for both a new president and parliament.
Monday's vote - the first since long-serving ruler Robert Mugabe was ousted - attracted a high turnout of 75%.
The youth vote is expected to be key - with almost half of Zimbabwe's 5.6 million registered voters under the age of 35.
This election is also the first to allow European Union and US monitors in more than a decade.
ALSO READ: Zimbabwe elections: EC reports Mnangagwa and Chamisa over violations
Zimbabwe's electoral commission says it expects to start announcing election results from 3 pm (1 pm GMT).
Commission chief Priscilla Chigumba says most of the nearly 11,000 polling stations have completed vote-counting and that a verification process is underway.
She says "the atmosphere has remained peaceful" across the country and that she has not received any major complaints about how Monday's election was conducted.
Chigumba says the electoral commission has five days to release the final tally and expects to do so within that time period.
She says she is confident there was no "cheating" and says the electoral commission will respect the will of Zimbabweans.
"We will not steal their choice of leaders, we will not subvert their will," Chigumba says.
READ ALSO: Zimbabwe Elections: Mugabe is Zimbabwe's de facto opposition leader: Mnangagwa