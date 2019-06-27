A French inventor claims to have pills that make farts smell nice

A French company claims to have invented a pill that can make your farts smell nice.
Yep, we all know someone who could use that, right? By the way, if you're sitting there thinking "actually, I don't know anyone" - it's you, mate.
Anyway, the pills have been developed by an inventor called Christian Poincheval, who is based in the western French town of Gesvres and - he claims - that they can transform your smelly gas into the lovely fragrance of chocolate or roses.
Yes, this anal alchemist actually thinks he can make your shit smell like roses.
In fact, he's been at it since 2007, according to the official website of the company, called Lutin Malin (that's Cunning Imp, en Anglais).
They claim that the pill is entirely natural, there's nothing medicine or drug-based therein. Just a "dietary supplement based on natural ingredients" that will make your guff smell good.
Huge, if true.
The website claims: "The Fart Pill is the result of lengthy research and trials and is on sale since 2007. Our fragrant variants also add a touch of humour for any occasion.
"Our numerous returning customers are no doubt the best proof."
If you fancy giving this pump purifying product a bit of a go, then head on over to the website - or Amazon, as it happens - and you can pick up a sachet of 60 pills for less than £20.
There are even some interesting variations, too.
Ever wanted your flatulence to smell of ginger? Yep, you can.
There are even some interesting seasonal choices, too.
Christmas chocolate or May Day lily, anyone?
It's not just for humans, either. The website also claims to have some powders that you can use on your dog.
Now that is a claim to make. Dog farts are the bane of every owner's existence.
However, according to Lutin Malin, you can just sprinkle this powder onto their food and their ordinarily rank output will be replaced by the delightful smell of spring flowers.
A few years back, Mr Poincheval told The Telegraph that his invention was borne out of necessity after a particularly smelly dinner party.
He explained: "Our farts were so smelly we were nearly suffocated. Something had to be done,"
Off he went. He experimented with ingredients and combinations an eventually settled on a recipe. Now, they've really taken off.
He continued: "I have all sorts of customers,
"Some buy them because they have problems with flatulence and some buy them as a joke to send to their friends. Christmas always see a surge in sales."
Why wait until then?
