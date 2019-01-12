Lady arrested after boyfriend abandoned her in a hotel

The boyfriend identified as Collins Moi was said to have sneaked out of the hotel after enjoying sex last Saturday leaving his lady behind in Kitale city, Kenya.
Hotel administrators said they had no choice but to detain her until the Sh100,000 (GH₵ 4,802.73) bill is cleared.
According to Skynest Hotel management, Collins and his girlfriend Marsha Amario checked in on December 29 at 5 pm and booked themselves in for six days as part of her birthday celebrations.
By the next day the bill had shot up to Sh9,000 (GH₵ 432.25) and they were advised to make some payments but they did not heed. “We tried to engage Collins to pay the bill when it was manageable but he responded that he will pay the following day,” said Mr Timothy Simiyu, a manager at the hotel.
After five days, when the hotel management told him to sort out the bill before being provided more services he sneaked out of the hotel leaving the girlfriend stranded.
Last Saturday, he was called by the management and he said he was at Kabarak and that they should treat his girlfriend right as he was sourcing for funds to clear the bill by the following day. The promise was not fulfilled.
Last Tuesday, Marsha called via the hotel phone and he said he was still at Kabarak and that he would send a friend but that didn’t happen.
On Wednesday, he was said to have been unavailable on the phone when his girlfriend tried to reach him.
Without any response, the management called the police on Thursday. Marsha was arrested and taken to Kitale Police Station and held overnight.
“He looked like a responsible person. He had so many friends who had surrounded him at the hotel and he bought so many expensive drinks for them,” Mr Simiyu said.
At the station, Ms Marsha said she did not expect her boyfriend to abandon her after bringing her all the way from Nairobi. “He told me he was taking me to Kitale since he had a birthday surprise for me. All along I knew he was the one paying for everything only to find myself in this situation,” she lamented.
On Thursday, Trans Nzoia West police boss Jackson Mwenga confirmed she would be arraigned.
However, she was released Friday following intervention from a senior member of the Moi family who was said to have promised to clear the bill.
Source: yabaleftonline.ng