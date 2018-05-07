Leopard eats 3-year-old child in Uganda

Wildlife officials in Uganda are still hunting for a leopard which snatched and ate the three-year-old son of a ranger at the popular Queen Elizabeth National Park on Friday night, AFP news agency reports.
Elisha Nabugyere had followed his nanny outdoors at the unfenced staff quarters of a safari lodge in the park, when the leopard grabbed him.
Wildlife authority spokesman Bashir Hangi said the child had followed the nanny outside the main house and towards a kitchen.
He said a leopard was hiding nearby and mauled the toddler before dragging him to a bush at about 9pm on Friday.
Mr Hangi said: "The rangers immediately swung into action (and) searched for the baby but they found only a skull in the morning under a tree."
Mr Hangi said: "The maid was not aware the child followed her.
"She heard the kid scream for help, she intervened but it was too late."
He says rangers are hunting the leopard because it now has a taste of human blood and may want to kill again.
"The hunt is on with the intention of capturing the leopard and removing it from the wild because once it has eaten human flesh, the temptations are high to eat another human being, it becomes dangerous," he revealed.