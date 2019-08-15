Man , 35 , dies during sex marathon in Kenya

A 35-year-old man has died in mysterious circumstances while having sex with a 50-year-old widow in a maize plantation in Sachangwan-Chebyakwai, near Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu County on Monday.
In furtherance, we gathered that the deceased identified as Julius Kiptoo is said to have been on a drinking spree until late night at a local bar on Sunday before hooking up with the woman whose name could not be immediately established.
When journalists toured the area on Monday morning, shocked residents were seen trooping to a maize plantation where the duo had their romp to view the lifeless body of the young man.
The woman narrated to detectives who arrived at the scene how the young man became obsessed with nonstop sex after swallowing a sex booster pill.
“We were headed to the house but he became impatient and demanded that we do it at the maize plantation. However, he started becoming sick in the process before dying instantly,” said the woman.
She said that she later called neighbours who confirmed that the young man, who does menial jobs in the village, had died.
Police from the nearby Kiambaa Police station who arrived at the scene moved the body to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) Mortuary.
The woman was on the receiving end from irate villagers who blasted her for being a bad example to young women in the village by moving with younger men.
“This is very embarrassing. We look up to such women for guidance but they are the ones spoiling young people,” said Susan Jerotich, a resident .
