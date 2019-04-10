SHS student stabs classmate to death for rejecting relationship proposal

The Umuoli Ikpem community in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State was on Thursday, April 4 thrown into mourning after a 16-year-old Senior Secondary School three student, Chibuzo Ohaneme, stabbed his female classmate, Olamma Ekwebelem, to death.
According to a source from the village, Ohaneme was angry that Ekwebelem had repeatedly rejected his relationship proposal to her.
Chibuzo Ohaneme is from Umuohum Umuna in the Onuimo LGA of the state, and Olamma Ekwebelem who was to sit for Senior Secondary Certificate Examination in June, is from Ikpem.
The source said, “The boy and the girl are classmates and of the same age. The boy had repeatedly asked her out but she refused.
“She reported the boy’s disturbances to her parents, who reprimanded him but he kept on disturbing the girl.
“Frustrated, the boy ambushed the girl and stabbed her to death. The community was about setting the boy’s father’s house ablaze when the police intervened.”
Confirming the incident, the police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the suspect had been arrested.
He said “One Chibuzo Ohaneme was arrested for the murder of his friend, Olamma Ekwebelem.
“The suspect stabbed the victim in her stomach and she died. As I speak to you, the case has been filed and the suspect have been transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Owerri, for further investigation.”
Credit: herald.ng