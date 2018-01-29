Psalm Adjetefio reveals how his mistress abused his children

Veteran Ghanaian Actor Psalm Adjetefio popularly referred to as “TT” by lovers of “TAXI DRIVER” shared on the latest episode of the Delay Show how his mistress abused his children when he brought them to stay with him in Cape Coast.
Speaking to Delay, he recounted how his marriage hit the rocks after things in the marriage were no longer rosy, as a result, he left his children with his wife to follow his mistress to Cape Coast.
The actor burst into tears whiles recounting how the said mistress maltreated his children especially his daughter.
According to the actor, his mistress abused his daughter by inserting the heel of her shoe into her private part.
He added that if only his children had told him about such maltreatment and abuse from his mistress earlier, he would have committed murder, and would be spending a life sentence in Nsawam by now.
He further advised irresponsible fathers out there that they should never forsake their children because he would not like any man to go through what he had experience.
“It is one big mistake I have made in my life, to forsake my own children. I hope to God they have forgiven me.”
“I was very hurt that I forsook my children because I suffered before getting these children.”
“Today that I am ill, these same children are the ones taking care of me,” Psalm Adjetefio added.
