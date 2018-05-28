Watch how Paris 'Spiderman' climbed four-storey building to save a dangling child

A Malian migrant has won widespread admiration as a real-life 'Spiderman' after mounting a daring rescue to save a four-year-old boy dangling from a balcony in Paris.
Paris 'Spiderman' who has been identified as Mamoudou Gassama is to be made a French citizen.
A viral video over the weekend showed him being cheered on by spectators as he pulled himself from balcony to balcony to the fourth floor.
The drama unfolded on Saturday evening on a street in the north of the city.
Watch Video here:
Mr Gassama said he had been walking past when he saw a crowd gathered in front of the building.
He told French broadcaster BFMTV when he saw the child dangling from the balcony, "I did not think, I saved him."
"When I took him in my arms, I spoke with him and asked: 'Why did you do that?' But he did not answer."
The Parisian fire service said crews had arrived to find the boy had already been rescued.
"Luckily, there was someone who was physically fit and who had the courage to go and get the child," a spokesman told AFP news agency.
Local authorities quoted by French media said the boy's parents were not at home at the time.
The father has been questioned by police on suspicion of leaving his child unattended, judicial sources say. The mother was not in Paris at the time, it is believed.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo was among those to praise the 22-year-old's heroism and said she had called him to thank him.
She referred to him as the "Spiderman of the 18th", referring to the Paris district where the rescue took place, calling him an "example for all citizens".
President Emmanuel Macron, after meeting him at the Elysee Palace, said he would be made a naturalised citizen.
He personally thanked Mr Gassama, gave him a medal for courage and said he would also be offered a role in the fire service.