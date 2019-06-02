3 top GRA commissioners re-assigned to Ministry of Finance

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has re-assigned three of its top commissioners to the Ministry of Finance.
They include Mr Kwesi Gyimah Asante, Commissioner with the Domestic Tax Revenue Division; Mr Isaac Crentsil, Commissioner with the Customs Division; and Mr Fred Charles Anson, Commissioner with the Support Services Division.
A memo to the staff of GRA on Friday, 31 May 2019, said the three deputies to the reassigned “Commissioners are to assume their roles until the newly-appointed Commissioners assume duty fully”.
No reasons were given for the re-assignment of the three top Commissioners.
Ghana Revenue Authority
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is the Ghana administration charged with the task of assessing, collecting and accounting for tax revenue in Ghana. The core mandate of the Authority is to ensure maximum compliance with relevant laws in order to ensure a sustainable revenue stream for government as well as the controlled and safe flow of goods across the county’s borders.
As part of efforts to improve compliance, the Authority is required to assist taxpayers to understand and meet their tax obligations by providing robust and comprehensive advice.
Since its inception the GRA has integrated the three revenue institutions namely the Customs, Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Value Added Tax Service (VATS) and the Revenue Agencies Governing Board (RAGB).
