801 personnel deployed to conduct survey on Food Security -GSS

The Ghana Statistical Service, GSS in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), has deployed 801 personnel to conduct a survey on Comprehensive Food Security.
They are conducting a nationwide household survey on Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Assessment (CFSVA).
The survey is being conducted under the auspices of the Food and Agriculture Organiszation (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP).
A statement signed by the Project Coordinator, Peter Takyi Peprah said, “801 of the trained personnel were deployed to the field for data collection. The collection process is expected to run from November to the first week in December 2020. Each district has a team of data collectors made up of three members. Field data collection is being done with Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI). This will facilitate data validation, data editing, and data analysis.”
“The results of the survey will be shared with stakeholders and the general public by the end of March 2021. It is heart-warming to inform stakeholders and the general public that, the 2020 CFSVA is a nationwide survey collecting data in all the 260 Metropolitan, Municipals, and Districts in the country and therefore, district-level data analysis is assured to aid the measuring of district-level indicators and enable district scores in terms of food insecurity.”
It further indicated that “the data that will be generated will provide the basis for reviving the quarterly Food and Nutrition Monitoring System, which provides quarterly food security situations by analyzing the key underlying factors of food security or insecurity that will be identified through the CFSVA”.
GSS and MoFA thus called on the general public to “cooperate with field officers and provide the right answers that are reliable for planning and strategic interventions”.