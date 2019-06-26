Accra : Another attack on Nigerian shops at Opera Square

Ghanaian traders at Opera Square in Accra have also begun locking up shops of their Nigerian counterparts in the market.
Some Nigerians in the market have accused the Ghana Union of Traders Association, GUTA being behind the lockup.
But information according to Citi FM indicated that the Ghana Electrical Suppliers Dealers Association is rather behind the exercise.
Threat from Ghanaian traders
Ghanaian spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai in Accra last week also threatened to sack foreigners from the retail business.
According to the Association of spare parts dealers, if the government does not act within two weeks to sack all foreigners from the retail business they will be forced to take the law into their own hands.
They also lamented on the inability of government officials to enforce the retail law, GIPC Act 865, which prevents foreigners from engaging in the retail business.
PRO of the association Francis Anum at a press conference in Accra also endorsed the actions of some Ghanaian spare parts dealers at Suame Magazine, where the shops of some Nigerians were shut down to prevent them from selling.
"The Abossey Okai spare part dealers association write to confirm our support and solidarity with the spare parts traders in Suame Magazine against the foreigners continuous involvement in retail business in Ghana, we are emphasising that foreigners are not supposed to engage in retail trade per the laws stated above and so we are reiterating that all foreigners who are doing business to do wholesale.
