Laws on retail trade : Actions of police will allow foreigners to mock us - GUTA

The Ghana Union of Trader Association, GUTA has bemoaned steps taken by the Ghana Police Service in arresting some of its members who were trying to enforce the retail trade laws.
According to GUTA, this will only allow foreigners in the retail trade to laugh at their efforts in enforcing the retail trade law.
Reports indicated that some executives and members believed to have played a role in the locking up of shops of Nigerians at Suame Magazine in Kumasi were arrested but released on the same day June 25.
Reacting to the arrest by the police to Joy FM, President for GUTA Dr Joseph Obeng said the police is rather working to favour the foreigners.
"What has happened probably is the last...... of provocation for the trading community because they can not do this while the foreigners laugh at us, all that the protocol seeks to do is to forge trade among ourselves which is very positive but then the protocol gave a caveat that while this hinders movement of goods and services one has to leave the visiting country and go to his home country after 90 days."
Most of the Nigerian retail traders according to reports are back to work at Suame Magazine.
"What is wrong with us?" ; Kweku Baako questions authorities on retail trade laws
Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako has questioned the inability of authorities in Ghana to find a lasting solution to issues of retail trade in the country.
Speaking on Joy FM's news analysis programme "NewsFile" on Saturday, June 22, Kweku Baako said that history shows that attempts were made in the 60s with documentation on how to regulate the retail trade in Ghana.
In reaction to attacks on Nigerians at Suame Magazine he said it is unclear why authorities are unable to find solutions to this recurrent situation.
".......on June 23 1970, that is 49 years ago, parliament had an agenda to a matter like this, they were then debating for passage the Ghanaian Business Promotion Act, and if you go through it there a point that they should restrict retail trade to Ghanaians, then earlier July 1, 1968, NLMC decree 232 had the same agenda in fact it was incorporated because of the constitutional rule that was 51 years ago, but we are still grappling with the same matter what is wrong with us, why are we incapable of sometimes solving certain very simple issues..."
Abossey Okai spare parts dealers endorse Suame Magazine attacks
Ghanaian spare parts dealers at Abossey Okai in Accra have threatened to sack foreigners from the retail business.
According to the Association of spare parts dealers, if the government does not act within two weeks to sack all foreigners from the retail business they will be forced to take the law into their own hands.
They also lamented on the inability of government officials to enforce the retail law, GIPC Act 865, which prevents foreigners from engaging in the retail business.
PRO of the association Francis Anum at a press conference in Accra also endorsed the actions of some Ghanaian spare parts dealers at Suame Magazine, where the shops of some Nigerians were shut down to prevent them from selling.
"The Abossey Okai spare part dealers association write to confirm our support and solidarity with the spare parts traders in Suame Magazine against the foreigners continuous involvement in retail business in Ghana, we are emphasising that foreigners are not supposed to engage in retail trade per the laws stated above and so we are reiterating that all foreigners who are doing business to do wholesale.
"We put on record that for the past 15 years the association have been calling for various government stakeholders to enforce this law and stop foreigners without the legal backing to desist from retail business but to no avail, government must act within two weeks or we will take our destinies into their own hands," he added.
