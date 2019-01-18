Accra-Tema Railway: Free train ride commences from Jan 22

The Accra-Tema Railway services will commence a free train ride from Tuesday, January 22 2019.
Some Ghanaians would begin enjoying the much anticipated free train ride. The Ghana Railway Authority is certain about this.
Railway Company last week promised to offer two-weeks of free train ride via the Accra-Tema railway line but that was postponed as some repair works on the tracks were outstanding.
Also according to the company, the postponed free ride was due to the activities of squatters along the tracks.
Zephaniah Asante-Akuffo, a Civil Engineer with the Ghana Railway Company Limited in an interview with Citinews monitored by PrimeNewsGhana gave assurance that his outfit was on track to resume the train services as rescheduled.
He disclosed that “The tests run will end this weekend. So, by Tuesday we are starting the shuttle services from Accra to Tema. We will put our final touches this weekend, do the final tests run on Sunday and then on Tuesday we start service.”
The Ghana Railway Company Limited postponed its intended free ride for commuters on the Accra-Tema rail line on Tuesday, January 8.
The company said the change was due to encroachment on its tracks around Circle, Avenor, and Achimota.
The Ghana Railway Company Limited in a press statement said they observed the encroachment following an inspection exercise with the Railways Minister, Joe Ghartey and the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.
“The encroachers ostensibly returned to the lines when GRCL workers went on Christmas break,” the statement explained.
The company said it was working to ensure that the lines are safe before the trains are made to operate on the tracks.
It added that it has “taken insurance cover for all passengers who patronize the trains and also putting in place mechanisms to ensure maximum passenger safety and comfort.”