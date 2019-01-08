Accra-Tema:Railway services expected to commence today suspended

The Ghana Railway Company Limited expected to commence free ride on the Accra -Tema line today has been suspended.
The Railway Company named encroachers along the nations railway lines as a major reason for the suspension.
Deputy Manager in charge of engineering at the Ghana Railway Company limited Dr.Michael Anyetei in an interview on citinews monitored by PrimeNewsGhana revealed the reason for the suspension, he said "We realize that encroachers has virtually taken over the track again.
''So if we start running trains in such circumstances we may end up locking people there, so we decided to cancel it, do some more demolition, do some more education to let people know that it is government property.
"We can just come and sit on the rail lines and then do marketing, when something happens then you say the government is responsible.
''Also in certain portions of the lines, people have started digging and winning sand. The final solution will be to clear the people and do more education.
''They should give us 2 weeks and in fact, we will start breaking people's things in Accra again. We believe in 2 weeks time we would be settled to start operations at least Accra to Tema.''Dr Michael Anyetei.
