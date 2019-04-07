Aker Energy to support AOGC with $4.5m

Aker Energy, on Friday April 5, 2019 has announced its support of $4.5 million to the Accelerated Oil & Gas Capacity-building (AOGC) Programme in Ghana.
The Accelerated Oil & Gas Capacity-building (AOGC) Programme seeks to encourage active Ghanaian participation in the oil and gas sector, by equipping them with industry-specific skills.
Second Lady Mrs Samira Bawumia speaking at an event expressed the hope that Aker Energy's contribution will inspire other stakeholders to embark upon similar initiatives to ensure the AOGC's success.
Aker Energy holds a 50 per cent participating interest in the Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points block in Ghana, and is developing the Pecan field and hopes to drill its first oil in 2021.
Information available on the company’s website said Aker Energy aims to become the offshore oil and gas operator of choice in Ghana.
The company was established in 2018, with offices in Oslo, Norway and Accra, Ghana.
