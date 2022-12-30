Alan Kyerematen commissions rice processing factory in Savelugu

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has commissioned the Savelugu Rice Processing Factory under the One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative in the Northern Region.
The factory which was funded by the African Development (AfDB) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) is expected to process about 1.5 to 2.8 metric tonnes of rice per hour.
The occasion was also used to outdoor the Savelugu Technology Solution Centre to support not only the rice factory but provide modern-day technology support services to all factories in its catchment area.
Speaking at the commissioning, Kyerematen said the factory will create employment for the youth in the area.
“This factory is 70% owned by the 730 farmers, 10% is owned by the traditional authorities, 10% by the District Assembly and 10% is owed by the government.”
“This factory is going to be managed by professionals who will ensure that there is efficiency and productivity, which means that, you will be able to maximise profits… This processing plant is going to create job opportunity for the youth in this area,” he said.