Ghana Revenue Authority launches National Tax Campaign

The Ghana Revenue Authority with support from the Finance Ministry has announced it will soon name, shame and also prosecute tax evaders especially those in the informal sector
.
The Authority today launched the 2018 National Tax Campaign to help the voluntary tax payment, especially from the informal sector.
Currently, the informal sector contributes only two
Speaking at the launch of the 2018 National Tax Campaign, Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare charged the Ghana Revenue Authority to develop stringent measures to broaden the tax net.
“Currently as we speak, we have about 6 million people who are supposed to be on the tax net but we have only 1.5 people paying taxes regularly and on this the informal sector contributes just 200 thousands of the 1.5 million, this gap must be bridged at all cost so we must do everything possible to change this situation is we to make any headway to develop Ghana. For GRA in as much as we encourage the informal sector to contribute their quota, GRA must also make paying taxes easier.”