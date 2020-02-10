Barclays goes red today as it becomes Absa

Barclays bank will from today February 10, 2020, be known officially as Absa Bank Ghana Limited.
Absa Group Limited is Barclays Ghana’s parent company and is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in South Africa.
It is one of Africa’s largest diversified financial services groups, offering an integrated set of products and services across personal and business banking; corporate and investment banking; and wealth, investment management and insurance.
Absa’s ambition is to become a proudly African bank with global scalability, that is forward-looking and fit for the digital age.
The new name will kick-start a novel era in the bank's history and comes with a wide array of exciting experiences.
Ms Nana Essilfuah Boison who is the Marketing and Corporate Relations Director at Absa last Friday said: As we become Absa, we are not only building on our 100-year heritage in Ghana, we are also one of Africa's top three largest banks, backed by a large capital base and strong balance sheet with a commitment to connect people's dreams with financial opportunities".
Absa has also announced celebrated Ghanaian musician M.anifest as the ambassador.
They have also concluded an agreement with the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), a member of the World Bank Group, in a strategic move to expand its financing offerings across seven countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.
MIGA per the agreement will issue guarantees of the US$497 million to Absa, valid for as long as 15 years and it will apply to the bank's subsidiaries in Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Uganda and Zambia.