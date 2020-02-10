Barclays officially rebrands to Absa

Barclays Ghana has today February 10 officially rebranded to Absa Bank Ghana Limited.
In 2018 Barclays Africa changed its name back to Absa on Wednesday, in a rebranding aimed at underlining its South African roots as Britain’s Barclays gradually retreats from Africa.
READ ALSO: Absa Group successfully migrates Ghana, 5 others’ banking platform from UK to SA
The new name will kick-start a novel era in the bank's history and comes with a wide array of exciting experiences.
Ms Nana Essilfuah Boison who is the Marketing and Corporate Relations Director at Absa last Friday said: As we become Absa, we are not only building on our 100-year heritage in Ghana, we are also one of Africa's top three largest banks, backed by a large capital base and strong balance sheet with a commitment to connect people's dreams with financial opportunities".
Absa has also announced celebrated Ghanaian musician M.anifest as the ambassador.
They have also concluded an agreement with the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), a member of the World Bank Group, in a strategic move to expand its financing offerings across seven countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.
READ ALSO: Absa distances itself from Lil Win's “Ataa Adwoa” video
MIGA per the agreement will issue guarantees of the US$497 million to Absa, valid for as long as 15 years and it will apply to the bank's subsidiaries in Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Uganda and Zambia.