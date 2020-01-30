Absa distances itself from Lil Win's “Ataa Adwoa” video

Barclays Bank, which is now switching to Absa says they have not directed anyone to use Bosom P-Yung’s 'Ataa Adwoa' song for an advert.
The Internet sensation took over the airwaves early January with his breakthrough single, titled “Ataa Adwoa”.
A video circulating on the internet saw Kumawood entertainer Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lil Win’ using the song and had an Absa logo in his video as well.
Bosom P-Yung and his team reacted to this and accused Absa of using their property without contacting them.
His manager speaking to Pulse.com said: “Nobody contacted us from Barclays/Absa before using the song,” he stated, adding that, “we’ll alert you when we take the necessary action.”
Former musician and politician Kwame A-Plus condemned them in a long post on his Instagram page.
He accused them of having a direct influence in the advertisement, adding that ‘You don't respect us. You are taking over all Barclays Banks in Africa. Can you do this in Nigeria with Davido or Wiskid's song?’
But Absa has now responded as they say they have not contacted anyone to use their logo in a video.