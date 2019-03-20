Bawumia to address Ghanaians on the state of the economy on April 3

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will on April 3, 2019, brief Ghanaians on the state of the economy at a town hall meeting in Accra.
The lecture will be on the theme: “Our progress, our status, our future,” and will be held at the College of Physicians and Surgeons.
The meeting will be the first of its kind since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government took over the office in January 2017.
The town hall meeting, which is aimed at briefing Ghanaians about developments in Ghana, forms part of a new initiative announced by the Information Ministry.
