BoG cautions public against practice of 'Money Doubling', 'Card Loading'

The Bank of Ghana has in a statement cautioned the general public against the practice of 'Money Doubling', Card Loading and 'Credit Card Loading Systems'.
According to the statement, these practices involve inviting members of the general public through traditional and social media outlets, to deposit money with 'Money Doubling', 'Card Loading' and ' Credit Card Loading Systems' through various payment service providers' platforms or other channels, in return for attractive returns or opportunities.
Full statement below: