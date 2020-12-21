Christmas celebration: Pubs, beaches remain closed -Akufo-Addo

Just some few days to Christmas, President Akufo-Addo has announced that beaches, pubs, cinemas and nightclubs will remain closed until further notice.
In his 20th Covid-19 address he said this is important to continue to deal with the virus head-on.
He also stated that the land and sea borders are still closed to human traffic.
"It is important to stress that our borders, by land and sea, will remain closed to human traffic until further notice. Beaches, pubs, cinemas and nightclubs remain closed until further notice. All other institutions that have been cleared to function are to continue to do so in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.
"So, my fellow Ghanaians, I make this plea to all of you to ensure compliance with the enhanced hygiene and mask-wearing protocols that have become part of our daily routines. This will help us in the fight against the virus."
He has also advised that all events should be organised outdoor to prevent the spread of the virus.
"The dynamics of the virus has taught us that, if you must host or attend such events, they are best held safely outdoors or in very well-ventilated halls, rather than in closed, air-conditioned spaces. Even when organised outdoors, there must be adequate spacing for the maintenance of social distancing.
Organisers of such events, public or private, should ensure the presence of ‘Veronica’ buckets, soap and sanitisers, and must insist that patrons use them as frequently as possible."