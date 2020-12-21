Christmas celebration: Pubs, beaches remain closed -Akufo-Addo

Paramount chief wants Rawlings buried at his Tefle property The Paramount Chief of the Tefle Traditional Area of the Volta Region has…

Two motorbike riders crushed to death in Eastern Region Two persons on a motorbike have been crushed to death by a speeding KIA truck…

Daniel Amartey makes injury return in Leicester's win over Tottenham Defender Daniel Amartey on Sunday made a return from injury to get some minutes…