Court orders the removal of Clifford Mettle as a defendant from the uniBank case

An Accra High Court hearing the case between the Receiver of the defunct uniBank, Nii Amanor Dodoo and shareholders of the bank, has ordered the removal of Clifford Duke Mettle as a defendant from the case.
Mr. Clifford Mettle was an executive director of defunct uniBank until the Bank of Ghana revoked its license this year. The action, according to the court was taken after Mr Clifford Duke Mettle filed a mis-joinder application, praying the court to disjoin him from the suit filed by the Receiver, Nii Amanor Dodoo against the shareholders of the bank.
The Receiver earlier sued 17 shareholders of the defunct uniBank including its Founder, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and his son, Dr Kwabena Dufuor II who was the Chief Executive Ofiicer.
The court however granted the application by Mr Mettle and ordered his removal from the case.
The remaining defendants are Hoda Holdings Limited, Hoda Properties Limited, Integrated Properties Limited, Alban Logistics Limited, Star life Assurance, and Bolton Portfolio Limited.
Other defendants who were the directors of the defunct bank include Prof. Newman Kwadwo-Kusi, Opoku Gyamfi Boateng, Owusu Ansah Awere, Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, Boatema Kakra Duffuor Nyarko, Nana Boakye Asafu-Ajaye, Alex Buabeng, and Kofi Kyereh Darkwa.
The receiver, Nii Amanor Dodoo is praying the court to hold the remaining shareholders jointly and severally liable for the repayment of about 5.7 billion Ghana cedis to uniBank Ghana Ltd.
The receiver also wants the 16 defendants to account “for all advantages, benefits, gains, and profits derived from or obtained by virtue of assets referred to under relief.”
Meanwhile, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, has also sued the central bank over the withdrawal of uniBank’s operating license.
Dr Duffuor is seeking an injunction limiting the Bank of Ghana from placing uniBank’s good assets and liabilities under the control of the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited.
uniBank was one of five banks merged into the Consolidated Bank Ghana limited, which is 100 percent state-owned after the central bank revoked their licenses.
Three out of the 17 defendants who were sued by the receiver have filed a counter suit against the auditing firm, KPMG and the receiver Nii Amanor Dodoo over the collapse of the bank.
In the counter suit, the three argue that the Central Bank would not have revoked uniBank’s license but for what they claim are acts of misrepresentation and the rent-seeking behaviour of KPMG and the receiver.
The three, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Professor Newman Kusi and Boatemaa Kakra Duffuor Nyarko, are seeking a declaration that the procedure leading to the appointment of KPMG as an official administrator was unlawful, illegal, and contrary to the prevailing and acceptable custom of the banking industry and sector.
