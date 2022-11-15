CSA warns public against online fraudulent activities targeting customers of banks

The Cyber Security Authority (C.S.A) has cautioned the general public against online fraudulent schemes targeting customers of various banks.
A statement issued by the CSA on Tuesday advised against sharing of personal identifiable information including pin codes, debit/credit card verification values (CVVs) and OTPs with anyone who may contact them for such information.
“Customers of these Banks first receive an SMS supposedly from their bank informing them that they will be receiving a call from an agent who will be assisting them to link their Ghana Cards with their accounts and credit/debit (ATM) cards.
“The supposed agents of the banks then reach out to customers, requesting for personal identifiable information (PII) including Ghana Card details, primary account numbers (PAN) of debit/credit cards, card verification value (CVV) numbers, expiry date of the cards, One Time Password (OTP) among others, as part of the linking process.
“Once the requested information is provided, the fraudsters undertake several online transactions, causing financial loss to victims,” said the CSA in its statement.