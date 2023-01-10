Databank to reopen offices today

Databank will reopen its independent branches today, January 10, 2022 – the first time since December 22, 2022, following a shutdown resulting from physical and verbal attacks on its staff by some of its clients.
The staff of the fund management company have been working remotely and engaging clients on digital platforms since the closure but the company in an e-mail and text message to its clients on Saturday, January 7, 2023, said it “will apply a phased approach to re-opening” its physical locations.
The re-opening will commence on January 10 with business resuming at its independent branches located in Accra, Cape Coast, Ho, Koforidua, Kumasi, Sunyani, Takoradi, Tamale and Tema.
This will be followed by the re-opening of Databank co-locations within GTBank and UBA branches located in Accra, Ashaiman, Kasoa, Tarkwa, Wa and KNUST.
“Please note we will apply a phased approach to re-opening. As such, please see the schedule below:
• Databank independent branches: Reopen on January 10, 2023
• Accra, Cape Coast, Ho, Koforidua, Kumasi, Sunyani, Takoradi, Tamale, Tema
• Databank Co-locations (within GTBank and UBA): Reopen on January 16, 2023
• GTBank: Accra (Airport, East Legon, Lapaz, Madina, Opera Square, Osu), Ashaiman, Kasoa, Tarkwa, Wa
• UBA: KNUST branch
You can still continue to take advantage of the following digitals to transact:
• USSD: *6100#, *737*100#, *790*100#, *422*400#
• Online: Digital services at www.databankgroup.com
• Databank Mobile App: Available on the Play Store and App Store
• Whatsapp: 0577 289133″