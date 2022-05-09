Disregard 20% transport fare increment- Coordinating Council to Ghanaians

The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council is asking Ghanaians to disregard the 20% transport fare increment announced by some driver unions.
A statement from the council said Ghanaians should disregard the purported increment.
They explained that no single union or group has the capacity to determine the quantum of increase except the Council and GPRTU.
The statement also added that the Transport Minister will on May 11 meet the unions for discussions on the proposed fare increment.
Members of the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana have increased transport fares by 20 per cent.
They cite the high cost of fuel in the country as the main reason for this increment.
Public Relations Officer of the Association, David Agboado said that the new fares took effect on Saturday.
“We have started these new fares this morning,” he said.
He further revealed that they were called upon to start the new increment on Monday May 9 but he believes that it would not make any difference hence, the decision to start on Saturday.