DVLA to begin registration of 2023 number plate January 3

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) have announced that it will commence the registration of vehicles for the year 2023 on January 3, 2023.
The DVLA have also announced the guidelines that vehicle owners would be required to comply with in order to register next year.
In a statement, DVLA said this is in accordance with the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.1 2180).
It said the new process will help address the usual overcrowding at its registration centres.
The Authority therefore outlined the following steps for compliance:
STAGE 1 (To be initiated from December 12, 2022 onwards)
Present vehicle at any authorised Vehicle Testing Station for equipment-based testing.
Present vehicle at any DVLA registration centre for Customs checks and clearance, vehicle inspection and validation of documents.
DVLA officials will generate an invoice for the service being requested.
STAGE 2 (To be completed from January 3, 2023)
a. Make payment by cash or other electronic means including Visa Card at your preferred registration centre
b. Capture biometric details at the DVLA registration centre
