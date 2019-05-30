E-payment : GhIPSS to migrate transactions to new server in June

The Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems, GhIPSS says all electronic payment transactions will be migrated onto new servers it has secured, next month.
The upgraded servers would be used for the next five years. According to GhIPSS, this should help address challenges associated with electronic transactions including mobile money and interoperability payments.
Some users earlier complained they were unable to transfer funds from one network to the other on the interoperability platform.
Chief Executive of the GhIPSS, Archie Hesse speaking to Citi FM said, “These are some of the things that we had anticipated. So most of the things we are currently doing are work around. We are not saying all the issues will be addressed but other stakeholders are also working feverishly to solve all the challenges."
He said although those challenges are being resolved the new servers should mitigate such problems. He added that the new applications are currently being customized.
