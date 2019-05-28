GCB Bank plans to extend services to other countries - MD reveals

Mr Anslem Ransford Adzetey Sowah who is the Managing Director of GCB Bank has revealed that the bank plans to expand its operations into the West Africa sub-region, beginning with the English-speaking countries.
He also disclosed that the bank is exploring with a foreign partner to form a joint venture to provide insurance products to Ghanaians.
He was speaking at the Facts behind the Figures programme organized by the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, he highlighted the Bank’s intentions.
“We are also looking at the sub-region. We have an agenda of moving into various countries and we are prosecuting that agenda.We do hope that we will make investments into other countries and that will inure to the benefit of people to have the opportunity of going out to learn new things and to teach people what they have learnt here,” he told investors, media and brokers.
GCB as part of expanding its operations to other countries will also introduce new products, promote digitisation and improve the quality of service it renders to customers and the general public.
Managing Director of GCB Bank, Anselm Ransford Adzetey Sowah
GCB’s mobile wallet, Internet Banking with trade solution and mobile application will all be launched by July 2019 while the Agency Banking will be introduced in December 2019.
Mr Sowah also revealed that GCB bank will soon launch a mobile banking wallet to enable customers have easier access to their monies.
“We want to let people from all walks of life, especially the unbanked have access to banking in a way they have never experienced before. We also have a mobile banking wallet, which is coming out shortly and will be accessible to the public,”
