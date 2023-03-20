ECG begins revenue mobilisation exercise to retrieve over GH¢5bn debt

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) will from Monday, March 20, embark on a 1-month massive disconnection exercise in a bid to mobilise revenue.
A notice by the company indicated that the exercise will end on April 20, 2023.
ECG stated that the exercise would focus on all categories of customers in areas including State-Owned-Enterprises (SOEs) and would be monitored by special teams.
The company warned it would arrest persons who would interfere with the exercise and prosecute them.
The company also revealed that the ECG’s headquarters, regional offices, and district offices would be temporarily closed during the exercise.
According to the Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama Esq., the company is owed over GH¢5 billion from the month of September 2022 to February 2023. Most of this debt resides with the SOEs and MDAs.