EOCO dismisses seven employees

The Economic and Organised Crime Office, EOCO, has dismissed seven workers for extortion and conflict of interest within the last two years.
Executive Director of EOCO, COP Frank Adu Poku explained that the dismissal is part of an ongoing ‘house cleaning’ exercise to do away with dubious personnel from the outfit.
Speaking at a stakeholder engagement on the activities of EOCO, organised under the theme: Combating Organized crime in Ghana, A Shared Responsibility, the EOCO boss said the exercise will also help reduce the public perception of corruption at EOCO.
“Between 2017 and 2018, seven officers have been dismissed on charges of extortion and conflict of interest and currently three officers are on interdiction for various offence,” Mr. Poku said.
He added that EOCO is set to increase its engagement with the media and the general public in the spirit of transparency.
Speaking at the same program, the Attorney General Gloria Akuffo, cautioned EOCO to strike a balance between the demand for information and what is given out as it has the tendency to jeopardize investigations.
She cited the case of the three kidnapped Takoradi Girls as an example.
