EOCO retrieves 37 suspected stolen luxury vehicles from garages in Accra

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have arrested 10 people for allegedly stealing luxury.
In a statement, EOCO explained that the 37 luxury vehicles it has retrieved from some members of the vehicle and asset traders association are stolen vehicles.
This was after an intelligence-led operation carried out on Friday, December 9, 2022.
The suspects, according to EOCO have since been questioned and granted bail.
Meanwhile, prospective vehicle buyers have been advised to conduct due diligence prior to the purchase of vehicles.