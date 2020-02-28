European stocks set to fall further into correction territory as coronavirus grips markets European stocks are set to extend a historic week of losses on Friday as the…

Education Committee of Parliament to amend GETFund Act The Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, Peter Nortsu…

Nigeria confirms first case of coronavirus Nigeria has recorded the first case of coronavirus, health officials confirmed…

Kenya bans commercial slaughter of donkeys following rise in animal theft Donkey slaughter will be halted in Kenya following concerns over the rise in…

Rafael Nadal cruises into Mexican Open final World number two Rafael Nadal has reached the final of the Mexican Open by…