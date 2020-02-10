Coronavirus may slow down Chinese investment in Ghana — Lloyd Amoah

The Director of the Centre for Asian Studies at the University of Ghana, Dr. Lloyd Amoah, says a minimal reduction in investment inflows to Ghana from China can be expected as authorities in the second biggest economy in the world battle to control the novel coronavirus.
Trade between Ghana and China at the end of 2018 reached US$7.3 billion, making Ghana the 7th largest trading partner of China in Africa, according to the Chinese Ambassador in Ghana.
Commenting on the impact of the Coronavirus on investment inflows into Ghana, Dr. Lloyd Amoah said even though he doesn’t expect a drastic slowdown in investment, stakeholders shouldn’t be surprised if it happens.
“I think it is early days yet to predict or suggest that on the account of these factors, the implication then is that investments will necessarily slow down in countries like Ghana or other countries in the world that have become tightly connected with the Chinese economy,” he told Citi Business News.
According to him, a certain degree of slowdown is natural considering the fact that the focus of the Chinese has been turned to fighting the disease.
“To some extent, there will be a slowing in the flow of resources because the Chinese government has directed a lot of its focus in trying to contain the disease. It will take some doing over a period to get back to the old order of things.”
“In that sense, you should expect natural slowing down on the account of the events that have occurred. But the key thing is whether or not there will be a bounce back. But if you look at SARS and the way the Chinese managed it, it was clear the Chinese economy eventually bounced fairly quickly,” he said.
The scourge of the coronavirus has left more than 800 people dead and nearly 40,000 people infected throughout China and other countries across the globe.
The World Health Organisation has already declared the disease a global emergency.
Credit : Citinewsroom