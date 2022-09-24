Exim Bank hosts special edition of 'Tuesday Market' on September 20

Come Tuesday 20th September 2022, all roads will lead to the World Trade Centre in Accra, where the Ghana Exim Bank will be hosting a special edition of its popular Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Fair dubbed “Tuesday Market”.
The fair, which is scheduled to start from 8:00am and end at 10pm, will witness several additions. In addition to the exhibition of quality and affordable Made – In – Ghana products, there will be the much anticipated, MiGparty; authentic Ghanaian live band music with grills, local beverages and food.
“Tuesday Market” is a platform created by GEXIM for its clients and producers of Made-In-Ghana products not only to showcase their products but also serves as a one stop shop for the general public to purchase anything locally manufactured, from nicely packaged food items, cosmetic products, garments and textiles, leather products and many more.
READ ALSO: Ursula touts business opportunities in Ghana to Canada investors
In preparing Ghanaian SMEs for export, it is important to build their capacities and add value to their products. “Tuesday Market” provides the platform to help them with the right packaging, appropriate branding, the requisite marketing, as well as receive financial and advisory support in order to scale up and also meet international standards.
Rosemary Beryl Archer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Exim Bank responsible for Banking assured the general public of high quality products at affordable prices to be on offer at the exhibition.
According to her, the products to be exhibited will include packaged jollof rice, waakye, gravy mix, groundnut soup, food spices, gari mix, shea butter, peanut and peanut butter, charcoal, koobi powder, salted fish paste, nkate cake, roasted cashew, peanuts, and granola bars.
She further encouraged the general public to support the initiative and buy locally made items to create more jobs for Ghanaians