Fibre cable cuts : MTN likely to increase data charges

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh has disclosed that data charges for the customers are likely to increase if issues of fibre cable cuts are not addressed.
Speaking to Joy FM, Selorm Adadevoh said the government has to take a keen interest in protecting the fibre cables of the telecommunication industry.
According to him, business implications of this action will dire especially at the time that there have been calls for a reduction in the cost of data in the country.
"Today we are working hand in hand with the road contractors, it a very serious situation which affects ability to deliver the level of service and the quality of service we desire and we are having a lot of discussion and support from the regulators we hope we can resolve this issue and we absolutely have to because if we don't the implications for the business will be dire, this is an industry issue and I think Ghana and the government should be concern about this as well, we talk a lot about reducing the cost of data it starts with securing the infrastructure, fibre has to be a critical national infrastructure and if that happens then the requisite actions will be taken against those who actually cut the fibre and disrupt services."
MTN Ghana loses ¢39m to fibre cable cuts
MTN Ghana says disruption in its services caused by fibre cable cuts is on the rise, having suffered 382 incidents between January and March, this year, alone.
Ashanti Region recorded the highest number of fibre cuts of 159, representing 41 per cent, above Western, Greater Accra and Central regions.
Corporate Services Executive at MTN Ghana, Sam Koranteng, blames the situation on construction works, among other factors.
The Telecoms Chamber says the destruction of underground fibre optic cables cost mobile telephony operators in excess of $3 million, last year.
MTN Ghana says it lost almost ¢39 million in revenue between October 2018 and February 2019, due to such destructions.
It costs the company almost ¢7,000 to repair each fibre optic cable destroyed. For instance, the company spent ¢7.5 on the repair of fibre optic cables in 2018.
