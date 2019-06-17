Former Head of Ecobank EDC Stock Brokers Mahama Iddrisu dead

Investment Banker and Former Head of Ecobank Development Corporation Alhassan Mahama Iddrisu is dead.
The Investment Banker died over the weekend after a short illness.
Mahama Iddrissu is said to have played a significant role in investment banking and capital development in the country.
He also worked on a lot of Initial Public Offering of some companies listed on the Stock Market.
Alhaji Alhassan Mahama Iddrisu served on several boards in the country. These include; McOttley Capital and OAK Financials Services Limited.
Maham Iddrissu and EDC stock brokerage
He was instrumental in growing EDC’s stock brokerage business, making it the preferred brokerage firm for both foreign and local investors on the Ghana Stock Exchange.
He headed the EDC team during the simultaneous listing of ETI on the GSE, NSE and the BRVM in 2006.
At EDC, Iddrisu led the selling team for several Initial Public Offers that includes, Ecobank Ghana (both IPO and Right Issue, HFC Series J Bond), the first three Government of Ghana Sovereign bond issue in 2007, 2013 and 2014.
This was at a time when EDC was the only Co-Sponsor to sell the Sovereign Bond in Africa.
Prior to joining EDC, he worked with Gold Coast Securities as the Head of Back Office in charge of processing of trades.
He also worked as head of brokerage at New World Securities between 2001 and 2003 and at NTHC as Deputy Manager, Capital Markets when PBC, CPC and Benso Oil Palm Plantation were listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.
Iddrisu was a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana. He holds a Master of Business Finance degree from Central University College, Ghana and is a former Authorized Dealing Officer (ADO) of the Ghana Stock Exchange.
Mahama Iddrisu on deals in the capital market space
Mahama Iddrisu played a critical role in the Privatization of Ghana Telecom for Vodafone, the merger of ECOBANK Ghana and The Trust Bank, Private Placement for WAICA Re. in Gambia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Nigeria and many countries across the West Africa Sub Region.